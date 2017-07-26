Avoiding the college freshmen jitters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Come Monday, August 21st thousands of new pirates will be seen on East Carolina University’s campus, hopeful their first day jitters will go unnoticed.

“It’s totally normal to feel scared,” academic advisor, Jennifer Rezeli says. “Even though I had two older sisters that went to ECU and are pirates, I remember just being terrified and I thought I was the only student on campus that was that nervous and anxious.”

Even advisor Jennifer Rezeli understands student’s fears, but wants them to know ECU can become a second home.

“Everything is going to be okay,” Rezeli says. “It’s normal to feel scared, but I would also encourage them to get involved. So they feel like they have a home base on campus when they’re you know spreading their wings and flying from home per se.”

And students agree – “the university may seem big, but it’s not really that big,” says ECU grad, Ariana Williams. “It’s actually fun! You get to meet new people.”

And when it comes to academics you can come into school studying one major, move onto the next, and eventually find the one you love.

“One thing I would definitely say is doesn’t be afraid to change your major because I’ve done it a couple of times,” says student Aleena George. “It happens. Don’t be scared of going over 4 years. This is actually my fifth year here.”

“Once you get set in your major, you basically go through school with the same people, so it’s actually fun,” says Williams. “I enjoyed it when I was here.”

Student Oluwatosin Ayinde offered her best advice when it comes to finding friends.

“You have to come in and get a feel for everything,” says Ayinde. “And then get a feel for the kind of people you want to surround yourself with. And that doesn’t just happen. You have to transition very slowly and very calmly into college.”

But the best way to get a head start now is, says Rezeli, “Go ahead and get familiar with the curriculum plan. They can also reach out to their academic advisor.”