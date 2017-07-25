Tar Heel advances to championship game in Tournament of State Champions

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Davis Bradley pitched 31/3 innings of one-hit baseball in relief and Justin Grimes and James Sawyer each collected three hits to lead Greenville Tar Heel to a 13-2 win over Vienna American of Virginia in the semifinals of the Tournament of State Champions.

Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park is hosting the event, which features eight state champions from the Southeastern portion of the U.S.

Vienna opened the game by scoring a pair of runs in the first. Tar Heel rallied for 3 runs in the first inning, 4 runs in the second, and 6 more in the third inning.

Tar Heel will play in the championship game on Wednesday morning at 11AM against Northwood of South Carolina. Northwood beat Georgia, 6-5 in the second semifinal of the day.