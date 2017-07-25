Second teen charged with murder of former Onslow County deputy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department has charged a second person in the shooting death investigation of former Onslow County deputy William Joseph Clifton.

Caitlyn Emily Ridgeway, 18, of Jacksonville was charged with murder at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken into custody without incident.

The body of Clifton, 48, of Richlands, was found at 6:30 a.m.on Friday, July 7. in Woodlands Park.

Will James Welch, Jr., 18, of Jacksonville was charged with an open count of murder in connection with the incident. He is being held without bail.

“Jacksonville Police Detectives and NCIS Carolinas Field Office Special Agents have worked this joint investigation together since the morning of Friday, July 7 and conferred regularly with the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office” said Captain Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Supervisor. “We do not anticipate additional arrests. The investigation is open and we are unable to release additional information at this time.”

“We appreciate the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

The reward for information in the case could total up to $5,000. The Jacksonville Police Department has added a $2,500 to the Crime Stoppers reward for information about the shooting.