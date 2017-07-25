Second teen charged with murder of former Onslow County deputy

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department has charged a second person in the shooting death investigation of former Onslow County deputy William Joseph Clifton.

Caitlyn Emily Ridgeway, 18, of Jacksonville was charged with murder at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken into custody without incident.

The body of Clifton, 48, of Richlands, was found at 6:30 a.m.on Friday, July 7. in Woodlands Park.

William Clifton

Will James Welch, Jr., 18, of Jacksonville was charged with an open count of murder in connection with the incident. He is being held without bail.

Will Welch Jr.

“Jacksonville Police Detectives and NCIS Carolinas Field Office Special Agents have worked this joint investigation together since the morning of Friday, July 7 and conferred regularly with the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office” said Captain Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Supervisor. “We do not anticipate additional arrests. The investigation is open and we are unable to release additional information at this time.”

“We appreciate the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

The reward for information in the case could total up to $5,000. The Jacksonville Police Department has added a $2,500 to the Crime Stoppers reward for information about the shooting.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s