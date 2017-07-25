Roy Cooper to sign “School Bus Cameras and Civil Penalties Bill” Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper is returning to the East Tuesday where he’ll sign the “School Bus Cameras and Civil Penalties Bill” at Lake Forest Elementary in Greenville.

Senate Bill 55 started making significant progress around the general assembly earlier in 2017.

What does the passing of the new bill mean for you?

It will raise the stakes for those who pass a stopped school bus with its lights on.

The crime is already considered a felony in North Carolina.

With the addition of the felony, civil penalties are added on top of it.

The fines collected from the driver will directly benefit the county in which the crime was committed.

That money will go directly back into safety equipment for that county’s buses.

“Parents should as a result of this legislation, should feel a sigh of relief knowing that the governor, our legislature, school systems put a point of emphasis on motorists safety and school bus safety,” said Travis Lewis, Director of Community and Student Services for Pitt County Schools.

When it’s passed, the goal is to reduce bus related accidents and injuries.

Every day during the school year, 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses in North Carolina.

Since 1999, there have been 13 kids killed due to drivers failing to stop.

Earlier this year, 16 year old David Palacio was killed in Jacksonville from an accident this bills hopes to prevent.

When passed, it will be in effect for the upcoming school year.