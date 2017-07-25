Red Cross holds blood drives across East to combat shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite thousands of people who responded to the emergency call for blood donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, the organization says there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage.

Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed, according to the American Red Cross.

To schedule an appointment to donate, you can use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Check out a list of upcoming blood donations opportunities across eastern North Carolina below:

Beaufort County:

Blounts Creek

7/31/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church, 154 Flat Swamp Rd.

Washington

7/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th Street

7/31/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Woodard’s Pond Church of Christ, 8962 US Hwy 264 East

8/8/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lee Chevrolet, 2375 W. 5th Street

8/10/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Church of Christ, 520 East 10th Street

_______________

Bertie County:

Windsor

7/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Windsor Public, 600 Queen Street

8/8/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Windsor Public/ YMCA, 1102 N King St.

_______________

Carteret County

Beaufort

8/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ann Street United Methodist Church, 500 Ann Street

Harkers Island

8/11/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 1007 Island Road

Morehead City

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Carteret, 1604 Arendell St.

8/3/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Intersection, 5458 Hwy 70 West

8/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 208 N 13th Street

Newport

7/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Newport Moose Lodge, 456 Roberts Road

_______________

Craven County

Havelock

8/4/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Havelock Moose Family Center, 1007 East Main Street

8/11/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 U.S., HIGHWAY 70 EAST

New Bern

8/4/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Bern Mall, 3134 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

8/10/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., CarolinaEast Health System, 2000 Neuse Boulevard

8/12/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dayspring Christian Center, 1246 Pollocks St.

8/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 1207 Forrest Drive

Vanceboro

7/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., VFW Post 11119, Old Fire Department, 102 First Street

_______________

Duplin County

Kenansville

8/2/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Duplin County Social Services, 423 North Main Street

Wallace

8/9/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., North East Volunteer Fire Department, 4486 NC 41

8/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Kingdom Builders Ministries, 1504 North Norwood Street

_______________

Lenoir County

Deep Run

8/14/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Deep Run OFWB Church, 2390 John Green Smith Road

Kinston

7/25/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northwest/902 Church, 2009 Carey Rd.

8/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodmen Community Center, 2602 West Vernon Ave

8/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sandy Bottom Baptist Church, 4568 Hwy 55 W

8/9/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lenoir Memorial Hospital, Airport Road

8/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Caswell Center, 2415 West Vernon Avenue

8/14/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Southwood Memorial Christian Church, 1027 Hwy. 58 South

8/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Kinston Public Service Complex, 2360 Hwy 258 South

La Grange

7/31/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Frink Alumni Building, 5766 Aldridge Store Road

_______________

Martin County

Williamston

7/31/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Avenue

8/5/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farm Life Ruritan Club, 9291 Nc Highway 171

_______________

Onslow County

Jacksonville

8/1/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 131 Marshall Chapel Rd.

8/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Onslow County Multipurpose Center, 4022 Richlands Hwy.

Richlands

7/30/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Richlands First Baptist Church, 100 Rand Street

Swansboro

7/27/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Swansboro Moose Lodge #1425, 161 Norris Road

8/7/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Swansboro First Baptist Church, 614 West Corbett Ave

8/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center, 300 Taylor Notion Rd

_______________

Pamlico County

Grantsboro

7/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grantsboro Town Hall, 10648 NC Highway 55

_______________

Pitt County

Ayden

7/30/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church, 3745 Ormondsville Road

8/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ayden-Grifton High School, 7653 NC Hwy 11-South

Greenville

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern North Carolina Blood Donor Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mendenhall Student Center, West 10th Street, East Carolina University

7/26/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Staton House Fire Department Greenville, 2501 N Memorial Drive

7/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Road

8/1/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern North Carolina Blood Donor Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

8/2/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Eugene James Auditorium, 1717 West 5th Street

8/2/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd

8/3/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd

8/5/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eastern North Carolina Blood Donor Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

8/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern North Carolina Blood Donor Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

8/9/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, 921 Staton Road

8/15/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd

8/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern North Carolina Blood Donor Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

Winterville

8/7/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road

8/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Peace Presbyterian Church, 301 Guiness Road

_______________

Washington County

Roper

8/8/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Zion’s Chapel Church of Christ, 6001 Hwy 32 North