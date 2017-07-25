North Carolina investigators find 4 dead dogs at kennel

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators have found four dead dogs in a North Carolina kennel after a walk-through of the business led to the removal of 18 animals.

The Times-News of Burlington reports Randy Jones, spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release the animals were taken from a kennel in the northern part of the county after a complaint of possible animal neglect.

It’s not known how the dogs died. No charges had been filed as of Monday while investigators await the results of a necropsy. Jones said the animals didn’t appear to be emaciated and showed no signs of physical abuse or trauma.

Jones said the kennel has been the target of complaints on social media, but added numerous visits by deputies produced no evidence of a problem.

