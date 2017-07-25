MCCS Lejeune-New River honors Montford Point Marines with virtual run

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MCCS Lejeune-New River is honoring the legacy of the first African American Marines with a virtual run marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Montford Point.

In 1942, President Roosevelt established a presidential directive giving African Americans an opportunity to be recruited into the Marine Corps.

The recruits, who came from all states, were not sent to the traditional boot camps such as Parris Island or San Diego but instead were segregated and received their Marine Corps basic training at Montford Point; a facility at Camp Lejeune.

There were approximately 20,000 African American Marines who received basic training at Montford Point between 1942 and 1949.

MCCS Lejeune-New River is hosting the 7.5K virtual run to honor the milestone.

You can register here at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/31994. Registration will remain open through midnight, Sept 18, and tt costs $35 per participant

After registering, simply run/walk/bike 7.5K between now and Sept 26, 2017. You choose how you get your distance; do it all at one time or break it up into segments.

You can share your experience and post a picture on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mccscamplejeune.fitness.

Those who finish will receive a commemorative shirt and a finisher medal 2-4 weeks after the registration deadline

The commemorative shirt and medal pays homage to Montford Point’s three quarters of a century existence with a large 75 and the years 1942-2017.