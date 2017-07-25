Greenville Police make arrest in donation scam

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department arrested and charged a solicitor reported to have been going door to door, posing as a city employee, and asking for money.

Eric Mate McLawhorn was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. McLawhorn was formerly employed as a sanitation worker with the City of Greenville’s Public Works Department. He no longer works for the City but was recently reported to have been posing as a Greenville employee and asking for monetary donations for a sick coworker.

The Greenville Police Department issued an advisory on Nextdoor and various social media platforms on July 19 informing residents that the City of Greenville did not have any authorized employees seeking monetary donations from citizens or visiting residential homes. McLawhorn was arrested the following day.

If you gave money to McLawhorn, or feel you may have been scammed, please contact the Greenville Police Department (252)-329-4315.