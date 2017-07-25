Greenville man arrested, charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing several charges including attempted murder.

According to the Pitt County Detention Center, 34-year-old William Carney of Greenville was arrested Monday.

He is charged with four felony counts including attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear possession of a firearm by a felon. He also faces three misdemeanor charges including two counts failure to appear resisting a public officer and probation violation.

Carney is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,070,000 bond.

According to court records, Carney appeared in Pitt County Superior Court on Monday morning. He is expected to appear again on the misdemeanor charges on Monday, July 31.