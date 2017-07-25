First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane formation not expected this week

SUMMARY:  Hurricane formation is not expected this week. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
77° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
90° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
91° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
92° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
91° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
