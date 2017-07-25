First Alert Weather: “Heat wave” ends, cold front stalls

SUMMARY: The excessive heat wave has ended across eastern North Carolina. A stalled cold front will provide a more “comfortable” level of heat. Details

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with light winds and temps in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs near 90 (upper 80s at the coast). The heat index won’t be as extreme as days past but a few triple digits, especially closer towards the coast, can’t be ruled out. Winds are generally light.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy overnight with a passing shower or two. Winds should stay light, generally.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Hurricane formation is not expected this week. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast