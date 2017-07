EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire destroys a home in Emerald Isle early Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. on Sandbur Drive.

According to fire officials, the family is on vacation and was not home at the time of the fire.

Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores, West Carteret, and Indian Beach fire departments responded. The fire destroyed the roof.

Fire crews say it took about two hours to put out the fire.