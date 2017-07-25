ECU to add four to school’s Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Former East Carolina University student-athletes Andrew Bayes, Derrick Ingram and Meghan McCallion, along with longtime swimming and diving coach Rick Kobe have been elected to the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame announced the 12-member selection committee on Tuesday. The inductees will be formally enshrined at the 40th annual installment ceremony inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 6.

The inductees will be recognized publically at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as a part of the halftime festivities during the Oct. 7 football game against Temple.

The four new inductees will bring the total membership in the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame to 162. The original ECU Athletics Hall of Fame was initiated in 1974 as an organization to honor those individuals who have, by direct participation in East Carolina University intercollegiate athletics, brought outstanding recognition to themselves and the University.

Bayes was a four-year letterman for coach Steve Logan in the mid-1990s and a consensus All-American punter as a senior in 1999. He led the NCAA with an ECU-record 48.1 yards per punt average in 1999, garnering All-Conference USA First-Team honors after being tabbed second-team all-conference each of the previous two seasons. He completed his eligibility with the highest career punting average (43.5 ypp) in school history and became the first player to average more than 40 yards per punt in four consecutive seasons.

Ingram was one of the most decorated track and field athletes in ECU lore. Named to the CAA’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2010, he was named the league’s 1997 Rookie-of-the-Year and 1998 co-Male Athlete-of-the-Year. He earned All-America honors in the 200-meter dash as a sophomore and received the exalted acclaim three times as a member of the Pirates 4×400 relay team. Ingram was voted the Athlete-of-the-Meet at the 1997 and 2000 CAA Championships and was a three-time conference champion in the 200 and 400-meter dash.

Kobe spent 35 years as the head coach of the Pirates’ swimming and diving program and retired as the fourth winningest coach in NCAA history with 539 victories. ECU won 11 conference championships under his direction, for which he was recognized as league coach-of-the-year. The men’s team posted a dual meet record of .500 or better 34 straight seasons and the women recorded 26 consecutive winning dual meet campaigns. His student-athletes set 363 varsity records and claimed 173 individual event conference titles.

McCallion is the second women’s soccer player to be elected to the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame, joining Amanda Duffy, who was enshrined in 2012. During her four-year career, McCallion twice received All-Conference USA First-Team honors and was named all-region three times. She graduated as the program’s all-time leader in points (96) and goals (39), while finishing second in assists (18). McCallion led the Pirates in goals, points and shots each of her final three seasons. She was named to the All-Conference USA Freshman Team in 2002.

An interactive video listing and capsules of the entire Hall of Fame membership is located inside the lobby of the Smith-Williams Center, which opened in 2013. Photos of all Hall of Fame members are now on permanent display and the 2017 enshrined class will be added to the display for Hall of Fame Weekend, Oct. 6-7.

