Crews searching for possible downed plane in Nash County

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Nash County are searching for a possible downed plane Tuesday night after officials reported a distress signal, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when authorities in Washingon, D.C. told Nash County officials that a plane was picking up a distress signal in the Middlesex area, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies got to the area of N.C. Highway 231 and Buck Deans Road they could smell something that like fuel.

Two people in the area also reported “hearing” a plane, officials said.

Several agencies are searching in the area, which is just north of Middlesex.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is helping in the search. Reports indicate the Civil Air Patrol is also involved in the search.

 

