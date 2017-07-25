Company: New particleboard plant could ultimately employ 770

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An Austrian company that supplies wood products for the furniture, construction and flooring industries plans a particleboard-manufacturing plant expected to employ 400 workers within six years.

Egger Wood Products said Monday another 370 jobs are planned for later phases of the project in Lexington. Average salaries are expected to be $40,000, above Davidson County’s average annual wage of nearly $37,000.

The company could get tax breaks and other incentives worth more than $18 million if it meets employment and other targets.

Egger is a family-owned company based in St. Johann, Austria.