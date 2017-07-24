Woman charged with leaving dog in hot car by Pine Knoll Shores aquarium

WNCT Staff Published:
hot car

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Pine Knoll Shores police have arrested a woman they said left her dog locked in a hot vehicle outside the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Tasha Edwards, 31, from Durham has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Officers responded to the aquarium Saturday where they found the dog locked in a vehicle without air conditioning or water.

The estimated temperature in the vehicle was well over 100 degrees, officers said.

Officers then located Edwards and charged her with leaving the dog in the car.

Pine Knoll Shores police said nobody should ever leave a pet in a vehicle without air conditioning or water during this time of year and warned those who do can and will be charged with cruelty to animals.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s