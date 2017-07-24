Winterville coffee shops hosts Christmas in July for children’s ministry

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local coffee shop is teaming up with Harvest Child Care Ministries to help neglected and abused children.

The Biscuit and the Bean Coffee Shoppe in Winterville is hosting the event.

They are calling it Christmas in July

For Monday and Tuesday, 10 percent of sales will go to funding for the children’s ministry.

The money raised will go to school supplies for children, clothes and help provide housing.

Manager Josh Smith said it is a great opportunity to bring awareness to how important family and support can be for a child.

“A family is more than blood,” Smith said. “A family can be a church or it can be friends. Family is the building block of who you are.”

The Biscuit and the Bean is always looking for a way to help non-profits raise money.

If you are interested in getting more information, click here.