Tar Heel wins second straight by dropping Alabama

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Tar Heel squad made it two in a row with a 7-1 victory of Ladonia Little League (Alabama) on Monday afternoon.

Alabama jumped on the board first as Holden Dean blasted a solo home run in the top of the first. But North Carolina rattled off seven unanswered runs en route to the victory.

Justin Grimes and James Sawyer each recorded three RBI, while Grimes, Davis Bradley and Derrion Geddis tallied multiple hits against Alabama.

Parker Watson picked up the victory after giving up just one run on three hits over 4.1 innings of work. Sawyer and Joyner Haddock threw 1.2 innings of shutout baseball to secure the victory.