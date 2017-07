GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At 2:30 Monday morning, the IHOP on Evans Street in Greenville was robbed by an armed gun man.

Employees at IHOP said there were people eating in the restaurant at the time of the robbery.

Employees also said the gunman was wearing a ski mask and carrying a revolver.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and is currently still on the loose.

No injuries were reported and IHOP remains closed.

WNCT is working to get more details as they become available.