Shark Week: Learn more about sharks along our coast and how to avoid an attack

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – It is Shark Week, which means there will be extensive coverage around the world on the Discovery Channel, but what about the sharks swimming on our coast here in the east?

WNCT talked to shark experts today about what people need to know about sharks at our beaches.

Three sharks who find their homes along the North Carolina Coast are featured at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

“North Carolina is a very special home to sand tiger sharks,” education curator Windy Arey Kent said. “The sandbar sharks that are here swim a little bit faster, and the third shark you will see laying on the bottom is a nurse shark.”

Arey Kent has been working at the aquarium for over a decade, and says sharks always spark peoples’ curiosity.

“People are always having questions about swimming on the water with sharks, or what sharks they may find here,” Arey Kent said.

“I am amazed at how large they are in real life. You know on television, it doesn’t scale as well,” Joshua Wall of Stony Point said. “When you stand next to one, it’s incredible.”

“I am very excited,” his son, Cayden, added. “I have everything possible that is shark related. I have sharked stuffed animals, shark posters, shark blankets, shark bed covers, shark pillows.”

Even though people are fascinated by sharks, they are often scared of them. However, Arey Kent says the likelihood of getting attacked by one is low.

“You’re more likely to die in a vending machine accident than you are being bitten by a shark,” Arey Kent said. “You are more likely to die on a toilet than you are to be bitten by a shark, You are more likely to be bitten by a New Yorker than you are being bitten by a shark.”

Despite the fact that shark attacks are uncommon, she says people should still be careful.

“Avoid swimming at dawn and dusk when those animals are more likely to be feeding,” Arey Kent said. “Stay out of channels between sandbars where there will be a large congregation of fish and always swim with a partner. Don’t swim alone. We like to let people know the ocean is home to our sharks and that sharks don’t want to encounter people as much as people don’t want to encounter sharks.”

Some people say sparkly bathing suits and jewelry attract sharks, as well as bright clothing and harsh tan lines. However, people at the aquarium say those are largely myths, but you should do whatever it takes to make you feel safe at the beach.