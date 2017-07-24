Rising water rates in Grifton concern local business owners

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Business owners in Grifton are trying to decide whether or not to stay after a water bill hike.

On July 1, the town rolled out new water bill rates.

In the past, businesses were charged the same as residents.

Now there is a separate charge for businesses.

For Ron Hamby, that means his water bill went from 57 dollars to 99 dollars.

As a small business owner Hamby said that may not work for long.

“With Grifton being a small town all you the business you get you need to survive and when the bills double then you cant really double up on the prices cause people just can’t afford it,” said Hamby.

Another business owner has turned off its water completely to save money.

Hamby said he has also considered leaving the town if rates do not change.