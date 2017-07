WINTERVILLE (WNCT) -Pitt County Post 39 lost to Randolph County Post 45, 13-6 Monday night and were eliminated from the 2017 North Carolina American Legion tournament.

It’s the second time that Randolph beat Pitt in the state tournament. Post 45 will now take on Wilmington in the finals series.

Pitt Community College is hosting the North Carolina American Legion Baseball Tournament for only the second time.