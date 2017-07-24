Pirates host Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (July 24, 2017) — U.S. Cellular and East Carolina University teamed up for the third year to give kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain a chance to attend a fantasy football camp with ECU Pirates players and coaching staff.

“What a great day for the kids from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain here at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “U.S. Cellular has long enjoyed its relationship with ECU, and we are thrilled to bring meaningful and interactive experiences like this to the communities we serve. It is so much fun to watch these kids enjoy a day in the life of a college football player. They all have such a great attitude and are soaking in the excitement of the ECU Pirates.”

As part of its support of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, U.S. Cellular invited 40 youth from clubs in Pitt and Martin Counties to attend the fantasy football camp at ECU. The students will have an opportunity to meet with ECU Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery, who attended Boys & Girls Clubs while growing up in Shelby, N.C.

“The Boys & Girls Club helped provide a foundation of encouragement and support during my childhood, and I’m honored to be in a position to give back to this wonderful program,” Montgomery said. “We are excited about the opportunity to share a unique Pirate Football experience and bond with these deserving kids.”