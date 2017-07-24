Pine Knoll Shores warns property owners to check outdoor receptacles

By Published: Updated:

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)–The town of Pine Knoll Shores wants to give you a heads up about a potential fire hazard right on your front porch.

These are pictures taken from an outdoor electrical receptacle that caught on fire.

The fire department says in the past month, three properties faced a similar situation.

The chief says exposure to the elements could be to blame and is asking all residents to take a look at all outdoor receptacles before it’s too late.

“People, in general, don’t think about fire safety on a daily basis,” said Chief Jason Baker, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department. “You think it won’t happen to you but it is something that you need to pay attention to. Check your receptacles, check your appliances, and check for worn cords.”

The chief says one way to tell if your receptacles need to be replaced: if you plug in an appliance and the plug fits loose it’s probably time to change it out.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s