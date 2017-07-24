Pine Knoll Shores warns property owners to check outdoor receptacles

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)–The town of Pine Knoll Shores wants to give you a heads up about a potential fire hazard right on your front porch.

These are pictures taken from an outdoor electrical receptacle that caught on fire.

The fire department says in the past month, three properties faced a similar situation.

The chief says exposure to the elements could be to blame and is asking all residents to take a look at all outdoor receptacles before it’s too late.

“People, in general, don’t think about fire safety on a daily basis,” said Chief Jason Baker, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department. “You think it won’t happen to you but it is something that you need to pay attention to. Check your receptacles, check your appliances, and check for worn cords.”

The chief says one way to tell if your receptacles need to be replaced: if you plug in an appliance and the plug fits loose it’s probably time to change it out.