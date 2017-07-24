Child hit by train in New Bern; airlifted to Vidant

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A child was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after they were hit by a train in New Bern Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

New Bern police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Biddle and F streets, and the victim is between eight and 10 years old.

First responders rushing the child to the hospital were attempting to save one of the child’s limbs, police said.

The train is at a standstill, and George Street remains blocked at the railroad crossing. New Bern police said they expect it to be blocked for at least an hour.

 

Train collision

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s