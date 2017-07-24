Child hit by train in New Bern; airlifted to Vidant

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A child was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after they were hit by a train in New Bern Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

New Bern police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Biddle and F streets, and the victim is between eight and 10 years old.

First responders rushing the child to the hospital were attempting to save one of the child’s limbs, police said.

The train is at a standstill, and George Street remains blocked at the railroad crossing. New Bern police said they expect it to be blocked for at least an hour.

