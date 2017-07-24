Make it Monday: DIY frozen dog treats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina is approaching the dog days of summer. This week’s Make it Monday is dedicated to the dogs as we make treats to keep them cool.

Your dogs are sure to love this easy recipe with only a few ingredients.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– Pureed fruit

– Peanut butter

– Plain Greek yogurt

– Dog biscuits

First, measure out about a half cup of peanut butter. Make sure it’s safe for animals and doesn’t contain artificial sweeteners.

Add about a cup of plain Greek yogurt to the peanut butter mix.

Next, add your pureed fruit. You can puree your own or buy baby food. I chose to use pureed pumpkin because my dog has a sensitive stomach. If you’re not sure what to use, try banana. It’s easy to mash up and most dogs love it.

Once you added your fruit mix it all together. It may take a few minutes depending on the thickness of the peanut butter.

When you’re done, spoon it into an ice cube tray. This recipe will fill about one tray but it’s easy to double or triple depending on how much you want to make at once.

For an added bonus, I put a dog treat in each cube. The treat sticking out makes it easier to take out of the tray too. Place them in the freezer for several hours and you’ll have very happy dogs!

