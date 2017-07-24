Last minute weekend trip ideas for the whole family

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re still looking for a last minute weekend getaway, it’s not too late to take one.

In 2016 – North Carolina tourism hit a record 21 billion dollars, meaning there are plenty of great spots to check out.

Forbes said 56% of Americans don’t use all of their vacation time.

TravelNC.com said the outer banks are a perfect spot because there’s a lot to do for little cost.

You can drive up and the scenic byway or spend time at the newly built water park at Powell’s Point.

If you’re interested in something a little more laid back, Washington, NC offers a lot of the same beach activities.

The average hotel in the outer banks runs from 100 to 200 dollars a night depending on your location.

The Outer Banks are less than 2 and half hours away and offers anything from food to fun to a day on the beach for the whole family.

The average Washington hotel is anywhere between 50 and 150 dollars.

Oak Island is another great spot as it’s one of the few spots allowing surfing and views of wild horses. Hotels there run anywhere from 90-120 dollars a night.