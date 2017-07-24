Head-on collision in Grimesland sends both drivers to hospital

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A head-collision between a Ford Ranger and Chevy truck in Grimesland sent both drivers to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred on River Rat Lane in Grimesland, when the cars met head-on in a straightaway.

Both Washington and Pactolus EMS responded to the call, which came in around 3:30 p.m., and troopers are currently investigating.

The drivers were taken to Vidant Medical Center

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Grimesland collision

 

 

 

