Greenville police make arrest in city employee donation scam

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A solicitor the Greenville Police Department said was posing as a city employee and asking for money has been arrested, Greenville police said in a news release Monday.

Eric McLawhorn was arrested last week and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

McLawhorn was formerly employed as a sanitation worker with the city of Greenville’s Public Works Department.

Greenville police said he no longer works for the city but was recently reported to have been posing as a Greenville employee and asking for monetary donations for a sick coworker.

The Greenville Police Department issued an advisory on Nextdoor and various social media platforms on Wednesday informing residents the city of Greenville did not have any authorized employees seeking monetary donations from citizens or visiting residential homes.

McLawhorn was arrested the following day.

He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

If you gave money to McLawhorn, or feel you may have been scammed, please contact the Greenville Police Department (252)-329-4315.