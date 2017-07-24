First Alert Weather: Warm with scattered rain and thunderstorms

SUMMARY: Temperatures are seasonable for the upcoming week but the forecast remains unsettled with scattered storms. Details

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing showers, especially along the coast. Most should remain dry. There may be some areas of patchy fog, but most should be fine. Temperatures are warm and muggy, most in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are breezy along the coast but a little lighter inland, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, becoming breezier through the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy this afternoon with scattered rain and storms, a few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours with frequent lightning. Temperatures are seasonable, however the heat index will still be in the triple digits, 100 to 105 degrees. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy overnight with breezy southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 mph. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stalled front will keep the chance for showers and storms in the forecast for the first half of the week.

TROPICS:  No development expected in the upcoming days. Click here for your tropical update.

