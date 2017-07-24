Crews put out brush fire at Fort Macon State Park

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A quarter acre of brush caught fire and burned at Fort Macon State Park before being put out by firefighers Monday morning.

Crews with the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and the Morehead City Fire Department responded at about 9:15 a.m.

Atlantic Beach Deputy Fire Chief Mike Simpson said it was stopped pretty quickly, thanks to a walking trail that helped contain it.

The area that caught fire was part of a dune renourishment program with Christmas trees, and Simpson said that, plus a strong southwest wind, added fuel to the fire.

The fire, Simpson said, appeared accidental.

No hot coals were found on grills in the area, so the fire department is ruling that out as a potential cause.

Simpson said they don’t know for certain, but it could have been someone discarding a cigarette, and anything discarded there would have been consumed by the fire.

The trail is still open for visitors.