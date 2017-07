WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fatal crash in Duplin County claimed the life of a Greenville man Sunday.

David Robson, 37, died at the scene when his car crossed the center line and hit a ditch on N.C. 41 north of Wallace around 4:15 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

The car went airborne, hit a tree and then continued on and hit another tree.

Troopers said alcohol was not a factor, and he was wearing a seatbelt.