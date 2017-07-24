Deck inspection program in Emerald Isle now includes condos

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A deck inspection program put in place by the town of Emerald Isle following several collapses two years ago has now been expanded.

The deck inspection program currently requires all vacation rental unit decks to be inspected annually by a licensed contractor.

An expansion to that program includes condo units.

“It took a little bit longer, just because it’s more complicated but essentially it sets up regular inspections by their personnel and also by their engineers,” said Frank Rush, town manager. “Basically, we work with them to come up with common, consistent management practices in those condo complexes.”

The new program is a collaboration between the town and condo associations.

Crystal Coast Management Consultants is one collaborator that’s been replacing decks at its properties since 2012.

“We talked to the town about what we were doing and the town talked about what they would like to do and what we found out is that we have a great deal of commonality between what we were doing and their thinking,” said Johnny Cameron, Crystal Coast Management Consultants.

The program consists of five initiatives including:

Utilizing a professional engineer to assess and inspect the decks at each complex.

The complex updating its records as deck are inspected, repaired or replaced.

Coordinating the maintenance staff at the complexes to inspect the safety of rails, deck, walkways or stairways.

Reviewing the status of the assessment on an annual basis.

Homeowners reporting any safety concerns regarding decks, walkways or stairways to their complex.

There are nine condo complexes throughout the town. Rush says the town is pleased that all of the complexes are so willing to get involved in the program.