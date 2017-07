GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Bush Brothers & Company has announced that 3 of its products will be recalled voluntarily.

This is all due to a potentially defective side seam on the cans.

Bush’s recalled the beans as a precaution and no illnesses have been reported.

In a statement the company is asking consumers to throw away the can listed in the recall if they don’t smell right or look funny.

