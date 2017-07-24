Authorities: Parents of 2 children found dead in Goldsboro murder-suicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide involving two crime scenes that occurred Sunday night in Goldsboro, according to a news release.

According to the sheriffs’ office, deputies responded to a home located at 1351 Ditchbank Road just after 10:45 p.m. in response to a disturbance call. While en route, additional information was received indicating that a woman had been assaulted at the address and EMS was requested to respond as well.

After arriving on scene, deputies were met by family members outside the home and brought to a back bathroom. Deputies found a woman, identified as Karla Ayde-Garcia Arellano, 25, a resident of the home, lying on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood around her head and face, the sheriff’s office said.

EMS declared Arellano dead at the scene.

Around an hour later, at 11:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Piney Grove Road in Seven Springs in response to a man who was found slumped over in a vehicle. Someone driving along the road saw the vehicle sitting in the middle of the road with its lights on and motor running and got out to check on the driver, the sheriff’s office said. After seeing the man slumped over, the driver called 911.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the man, identified as Javier Garcia Aguilar, 35, of 1351 Ditchbank Road, dead in the driver’s seat.

An investigation began on both deaths and based on interviews, it was learned that Aguilar and Arellano had been married, lived together and had two children. The couple had recently separated and met Sunday to try to reconcile the relationship, authorities said. Based on interviews with family members, deputies learned that the couple had gotten into an argument on Sunday.

Following the argument, Aguilar contacted a family member of his at approximately 10:15 p.m. and requested they come to his house immediately, the sheriff’s office said. Around 10:30 p.m., Aguilar went to 102 KW2 Court in Goldsboro to drop the two children off with Arellano’s parents. He immediately left without explaining why he was dropping the children off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arellano’s parents became concerned about their daughter and drove to the home at 1351 Ditchbank Road to check on her. It was at that time that they found her in the back bathroom in a pool of blood. They immediately called 911 for help, officials said.

Interviews conducted by the sheriff’s office has led to belief that the two deaths were part of a murder-suicide. No other suspects are being sought.

Authorities said it appeared that Aguilar shot and killed himself. Arellano’s cause of death has yet to be determined. Aguilar and Arellano’s bodies will be sent for an autopsy, authorities said.

The case is still under investigation.