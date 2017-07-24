2 Craven Co. housekeepers charged with stealing, pawning jewelry

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two housekeepers with the You’ve Got Maids cleaning service were arrested last week after Craven County deputies said they were stealing jewelry from the residences in the county and pawning the stolen property.

Kelsey Jewell, 17, and Dorothy Dougherty, 20, both of New Bern were charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, and larceny.

New Bern police said additional reports are being investigated on You’ve Got Maids Cleaning Service and similar complaints in the Craven County area.

If anyone has any additional information they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6644.