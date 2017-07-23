Week in Review: Crime, politics, and extreme heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A lot has happened over the past week from crime, politics, to extreme heat.

Starting with crime, 16 year old Justin Johnson of Craven County was charged with the murder of 11-year old Hailey Joyner.

On July 15th the craven county sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Antioch rd. in the Bridgeton area where they found Joyner suffering from a gunshot wound.

She later died as a result of her injury.

Community members came together later in the week for a vigil to honor the young girl.

In Onslow county, the sheriff’s office classified a case first determined as a double homicide as a possible murder suicide.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of Oakwood Drive on Sunday where they found 74-year-old Milton Kaup and 84-year-old Naoko Kaup dead from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said they believe the act was planned for some time.

Governor Roy Cooper visited the east this week.

He made his way to Kinston to attend the NC Arts Council reception at Mother Earth Brewery.He then continued his tour heading to Fort Macon State Park to address off shore drilling.

Nationwide, a board in Nevada granted OJ Simpson parole.

The former football star has been behind bars for an armed robbery nearly nine years.

A major shakeup with the white house communications team when President Trump’s first press secretary announced he was resigning.

Sean Spicer tweeted it’s been an honor & a privilege to serve President Donald Trump and this amazing country.

Back in the east, a heat wave took over the east with temperatures reaching the upper 90’s.

9 on your side told you about some tips to keep you, your pets, and plants cool.

Like drinking plenty of water, finding shade or going inside and eating nutritious foods to help keep you hydrated and energized.