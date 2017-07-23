Huge fourth inning leads North Carolina past Virginia

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina state champion 8-10 year old baseball team, the Greenville Tar Heels, used an 11-run fourth inning to defeat Vienna (VA), 12-3 on Sunday morning.

Virginia jumped on the board first in the third inning on a pair of RBI single’s to take a 2-0 lead. But Greenville would respond in the home half when Davis Bradley blasted a solo homerun over the fence in left to get North Carolina on the board.

Heading into the bottom of the fourth, North Carolina found themselves in a 3-1 hole, but that wouldn’t last long. The Tar Heels bats came to life scoring 11-runs in the fourth and they never looked back.

Four different Tar Heels recorded multiple hits in the game including Bradley and James Grimes who each had three hits in the victory.

North Carolina is back in action on Monday afternoon when they face Alabama at 3:30 p.m. at Elm Street Park.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s