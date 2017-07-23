Heat taking a toll on local gardens and landscapers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Flowers need sunshine to grow, but how much sun is too much sun?

“It’s definitely an uphill battle…it’s so hot, even the plants are struggling,” said Casey Oliver, Lowe’s garden employee.

“I have a few that didn’t make it last time i planted some flowers for her. Some made it, some did it,” said gardener, James Beale.

The most recent heat wave is taking its toll causing some flowers to wither and others to barely hang onto life.

This is making it difficult for avid gardeners.

“have you tried to garden in the middle of the day?” “no, i couldn’t make it at all. It’s too hot!” said Stella Carmon, a gardener from Farmville.

“Look at the tag, see if it says if they like full sun, part sun, full shade and remember to water them!” says Oliver.

Thinking beyond the petals and the tags, think about the hands trying to maintain the gardens every day of the week. They are struggling too.

“Obviously heat exhaustion and heat stroke [is something we worry about],” said Scott Coward, owner of CCI landscapes. “The biggest thing is to know the symptoms and know what to look for. I tell my guys all the time. We’re tough guys out here, but don’t be macho and get yourselves hurt.”

Despite starting each day before 6AM, he says it hard to get in all their work before the sun becomes brutal.

“We’re tough guys, but we’re human beings as well. I could sit here and lie to you. We’re used to it and it doesn’t bother us. But it does. We’re human beings just like everyone else,” said Coward.

But just like for the flowers, there is one key word – “Again, it’s all about the water this time of year, stay hydrated.”