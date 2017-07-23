First Alert Weather Day: A Scorching Hot Sunday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Sunday for extreme heat as well as the possibility of a few strong storms. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered storms by afternoon. Another hot and humid day with highs in the 90’s and feel like values between 100 and 115. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70’s to near 80.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall over the area, keeping rain in the forecast through mid-week.

TROPICS:  The tropics are expected to stay quiet this week. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
89° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
81° F
precip:
40%
1am
Mon
80° F
precip:
30%
2am
Mon
79° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
81° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
83° F
precip:
40%
11am
Mon
85° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
90° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
90° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
40%
12am
Tue
77° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
2am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
3am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
4am
Tue
75° F
precip:
40%
5am
Tue
76° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.