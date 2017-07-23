First Alert Weather Day: A Scorching Hot Sunday

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Sunday for extreme heat as well as the possibility of a few strong storms. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered storms by afternoon. Another hot and humid day with highs in the 90’s and feel like values between 100 and 115. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70’s to near 80.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall over the area, keeping rain in the forecast through mid-week.

TROPICS: The tropics are expected to stay quiet this week. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 80 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 10% 90 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 30% 92 ° F precip: 30% 91 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 30% 88 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast