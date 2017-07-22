New Bern Police make stolen car arrest with new license plate readers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Within minutes of adding two new automatic license plate readers into service, New Bern Police located a stolen vehicle and made an arrest.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers were patrolling the area of Walmart and Neuse Blvd. when the license plate reader scanned a tag that had been reported stolen.

The drive of the car, 21-year-old Kamari Green of New Bern, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. She also was served an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear on a previous larceny of motor vehicle charge.

“The Automated License Plate Reader systems are proving to be a very valuable crime detection tool,” said New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers. “In addition to the initial recovery of the stolen vehicle, with the aid of ALPRs, the department’s officers will have access to real time information that spans a myriad of criminal information programs.”