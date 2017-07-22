New Bern Police investigating two shots fired incidents

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying people responsible for two separate shots fired incidents early Saturday morning.

Between 12:40 a.m. and 1:35 a.m., New Bern Police received several reports of shots being fired along Walt Bellamy Dr. and Pavie Ave.

“This is a threat to our community, and the New Bern Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in order to identify any involved parties, and to take action to protect our citizens,” said Operations Captain Nick Lucas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.