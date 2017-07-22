New Bern Police investigating two shots fired incidents

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying people responsible for two separate shots fired incidents early Saturday morning.

Between 12:40 a.m. and 1:35 a.m., New Bern Police received several reports of shots being fired along Walt Bellamy Dr. and Pavie Ave.

“This is a threat to our community, and the New Bern Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in order to identify any involved parties, and to take action to protect our citizens,” said Operations Captain Nick Lucas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s