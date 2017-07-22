New Bern bike ride held for Alzheimer North Carolina

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite the high temperatures and humidity, around 50 cyclist took part in a bike ride fundraiser Saturday in New Bern for Alzheimer North Carolina.

The event featured a 36, 15 and 5-mile route.

In all, $2,704 was raised for the organization. Those participating say they were pleased to help out.

“For this being the first ride, I would say to bring in over two thousand dollars is a major accomplishment,” said Bill Sadler. “But it also shows the generosity of the people here in the New Bern area”

If you’d like to donate to Alzheimer North Carolina, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s