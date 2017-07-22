New Bern bike ride held for Alzheimer North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite the high temperatures and humidity, around 50 cyclist took part in a bike ride fundraiser Saturday in New Bern for Alzheimer North Carolina.

The event featured a 36, 15 and 5-mile route.

In all, $2,704 was raised for the organization. Those participating say they were pleased to help out.

“For this being the first ride, I would say to bring in over two thousand dollars is a major accomplishment,” said Bill Sadler. “But it also shows the generosity of the people here in the New Bern area”

