HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Legendary former Havelock High School football coach, Wilbur Sasser passed away on Saturday.

Sasser retired from coaching the Rams in 2003 after a 25-year career. Sasser helped lead the Rams to 207 wins in his time as the head coach, including an appearance in the 1986 State Championship game.

When Sasser retired he was the school’s all-time winningest coach. Upon his retirement from high school coaching, Sasser went on to coach Pop Warner football in Havelock.