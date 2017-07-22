Hatteras Yachts lays off 23 employees

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Hatteras Cabo Yachts has confirmed 23 employees at their New Bern location have been laid off, citing an overall downturn in the large motor yacht market.

Spokesman Joe Cacopardo said the company is aggressively marketing new products and will be hosting an event in September that could bring in 100 new customers as they premier their new 90 Motor Yacht.

“We continue to develop new products and construction of yachts continues,” Cacopardo said. “Ultimately, we expect the current market softness to be temporary and we will see growth going forward.”

 

