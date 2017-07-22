Happening Tonight: Prayer vigil for Craven Co. 11-year-old killed last week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A local faith-based organization is holding a prayer vigil for an 11-year-old girl killed in Craven County.

The People of God Outreach Ministries will hold a candlelight prayer vigil for Hailey Joyner on July 22nd.

Investigators in Craven County say on July 15th deputies responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they found Joyner suffering from a gunshot would. She later died as a result of her injuries.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office charged 16-year-old Justin Johnson with Joyner’s murder.

Saturday’s prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at Union Point Park in New Bern. The vigil starts at 7p.m. and is open to the public. People are encouraged to arrived at 6:30p.m.

Joyner’s funeral is scheduled for July 24, 2017 at 6p.m. The Cotton Funeral is handling the service.