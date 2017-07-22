Greenville Tar Heels fall to Georgia in Tournament of State Champions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT ) – The Greenville Tar Heels 8-10 year old baseball team fell at the hands of Columbus (GA) 13-3 in the opening game of the Tournament of State Champions at Elm Street Park in Greenville on Saturday.

Georgia jumped on the board in the bottom of the first on a single from Collin Freiberg to get the scoring going. A few batters later Ashton Weeks drove in a run to make it 2-0, Columbus after the first inning.

Greenville would come back in the third when James Sawyer drove in the Tar Heels first run on a single into right field. A few batters later Derrion Geddis blasted a two-run homerun to give North Carolina the lead at 3-2. But it would not last as Greenville gave up seven runs in the fourth en route to a 13-3 defeat.

Greenville has a quick turnaround as they will battle Virginia at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.