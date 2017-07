NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Former New Bern Mayor Lee Bettis has officially entered the race for mayor, according to the Craven County Board of Elections.

Bettis, who served as mayor from 2009 until 2013, had to step down from the position after being charged with DWI, reckless driving and child abuse in 2013. He later was convicted and served 90 days in jail for the crimes.

Bettis will face current Mayor Dana Outlaw and challenger Ernest Charles Williams in the mayor’s race.