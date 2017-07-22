First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics stay quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A few clusters of thunderstorms persist in the open Atlantic, but hurricane formation is not expected at this time. Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Sat
88° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
93° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
3am
Sun
79° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sun
79° F
precip:
30%
5am
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
78° F
precip:
30%
8am
Sun
80° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
83° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
88° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sun
94° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
94° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
94° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
93° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
80° F
precip:
40%
1am
Mon
79° F
precip:
40%
2am
Mon
79° F
precip:
40%
3am
Mon
79° F
precip:
30%
4am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
78° F
precip:
40%
6am
Mon
77° F
precip:
40%
7am
Mon
77° F
precip:
40%
8am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics stay quiet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s