First Alert Weather Days: Excessively hot weekend, a few strong storms

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect this weekend. It will feel like it is between 100 and 110 Saturday and Sunday with the combination of high heat and high humidity. A few strong storms are also possible. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with the chance for an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 90’s but with the humidity it will feel like between 100 and 110.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few storms before midnight. Lows will be in the 70’s to near 80.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of strong storms and highs near 100 (heat index near 110).

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front settles into the area and stalls out late Sunday into Wednesday. It will not be as hot with a better chance for rain.

TROPICS:  The tropics are quiet. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
80° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
88° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sat
93° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
92° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
30%
12am
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
1am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
3am
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
79° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
81° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
83° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
88° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
93° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
94° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
94° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
93° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
79° F
precip:
40%
1am
Mon
78° F
precip:
40%
2am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
78° F
precip:
50%
5am
Mon
78° F
precip:
60%
6am
Mon
77° F
precip:
40%
