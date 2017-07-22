First Alert Weather Days: Excessively hot weekend, a few strong storms

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect this weekend. It will feel like it is between 100 and 110 Saturday and Sunday with the combination of high heat and high humidity. A few strong storms are also possible. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with the chance for an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 90’s but with the humidity it will feel like between 100 and 110.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few storms before midnight. Lows will be in the 70’s to near 80.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of strong storms and highs near 100 (heat index near 110).

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front settles into the area and stalls out late Sunday into Wednesday. It will not be as hot with a better chance for rain.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 10% 91 ° F precip: 10% 93 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 10% 94 ° F precip: 10% 92 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 10% 91 ° F precip: 40% 92 ° F precip: 40% 93 ° F precip: 20% 94 ° F precip: 20% 94 ° F precip: 20% 93 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast